Previous govts were discriminatory in giving benefits of welfare schemes: U.P. CM Yogi

Saying that scheduled caste and scheduled tribes members were getting benefits of welfare schemes on a large scale, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condemned the previous governments for looking at caste and religion of beneficiaries and adopting a discriminatory attitude before extending them the benefits of such schemes. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath along with state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary participating in SC/ST regional conference in Gorakhpur on November 3. (HT photo)

Applauding PM Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, Yogi said the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Day will be celebrated across Uttar Pradesh on November 15. Yogi expressed these views while addressing a gathering at the SC/ST regional conference at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur. Prior to it, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 140 development projects worth ₹271 crore there.

Underlining the change in people’s perception, the CM said every Indian was thankful to the PM. He said it was also the time to express our gratitude to Dr BR Ambedkar as the Constitution Day was drawing nearer. He said PM Modi had played a pivotal role in giving respect to Dr Ambedkar and showcasing his legacy.

Yogi further said the Centre had planned to develop the places associated with Dr Ambedkar as holy places and as a symbol of inspiration for the coming generations. He said the government welfare schemes for the impoverished, marginalised, dalits, women, youths and farmers were reaching all segments. “It is a means to express our gratitude to Dr Ambedkar,” he added.

Yogi said 15 crore people were getting free ration in the state. As per the CM, SC women had a remarkable chunk in the PM Svamitva Scheme as 75 lakh people would get land paper under the scheme soon. Referring to development projects, Yogi said the projects inaugurated on Friday were related with potable water supply to each household, drainage and healthcare. He reiterated that scholarship will be provided to SC/ST students for higher studies.

Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary; U.P. BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary; U.P. minister Asim Arun; BJP MPs Kamlesh Paswan and Jagdambika Pal were also present at the event.

CM expresses concern over air pollution in Delhi

The CM expressed his serious concern over air pollution in Delhi and Haryana. He said the Supreme court recently issued notices to many states, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi over stubble burning.

Yogi said when he was on his way to Delhi and stopped at Ghaziabad midway, his eyes started burning due to smog. He said when he tried to examine the affected areas on NASA satellite images, he noticed that a large area was marked in red.

