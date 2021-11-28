Previous UP govts robbed people of their rights: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched projects worth ₹200 crore in Deoria on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion at Raghu Raj Singh Inter College there, the chief minister said while 35 medical colleges were established in UP in nearly last five year of the BJP rule, only 12 medical colleges could be set up in the state during 70 years after independence.

Attacking opposition parties for criticising his government’s action against mafias, Yogi said that the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were feeling bad after the houses of the Mafiosi were razed.

“Mafias under the patronage of previous governments used to seize lands of the poor and raised money by extorting business men and traders. Should we not act against such mafias,” he asked to which the crowd repiled in the affirmative.

“Earlier when Durga Puja came, riots would occur in Bhatpar Rani (the place where the CM’s event on held). When other festival came, riots would take place then too. In Deoria alone, three major riots took place during the SP government when weapons of police were looted from police stations. Back then, the government stood by rioters and not by victims. However, in the four-and-a-half-years of BJP government, not a single riot has taken place,” he said. “The earlier government was entangled in a Mahabharat with cheaters like ‘Chacha-Bhanja’ and ‘Bua’ and people were robbed of their rights,” Yogi added.