Privileges panel key to protecting dignity, decorum of House: Mahana

Emphasising the importance of the Committee on Privileges of the Legislative Assembly in a democratic set-up, Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday said it was a powerful instrument for protecting the dignity, rights and decorum of the legislature. UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana and others during the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Privileges of the Legislative Assembly. (HT)

Addressing the inaugural meeting of the committee, Mahana said it should discharge its duties with complete constitutional propriety to avoid any misunderstanding or unnecessary controversy.

“There is no objection to the committee’s functioning, but it is essential that all elected representatives and parties concerned exercise their rights within defined limits. In a democracy, responsibilities are as important as rights. Any institution or individual should refrain from using language or engaging in conduct that could cast doubt on the prestige of the House,” he said.

Mahana stressed that elected representatives were accountable to the people. “Our primary responsibility is to live up to the expectations with which people have elected us. The purpose of the privileges committee is not to punish, but to uphold the dignity of the system and strengthen democratic values,” he added.

He appealed to all committee members to work with restraint, patience and decorum.

Principal secretary (legislative assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey, along with other officers and staff, was present at the meeting.