Probe into video showing doctor slapping patient

LUCKNOW Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak ordered a probe into a video purportedly showing a doctor slapping and verbally abusing a patient admitted to a ward at UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Saifai. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked the vice-chancellor of the institute to conduct an inquiry so that action may be taken against the guilty. (Pic for representation)

The clip, which went viral on Sunday, sparked outrage among Netizens.

The doctor was purportedly heard saying to the hospital staff that he repeatedly warned the patient not to repeat his “mistakes”, and slapped him as the patient was not paying heed to his advice.

Pathak, who is also UP’s health minister, asked the vice-chancellor of the institute to conduct an inquiry so that action may be taken against the guilty. “Laxity in duty will not be tolerated,” he said.

Meanwhile, a doctor posted at a Manikpur community health centre in Chitrakoot but absent from duty since long, was terminated after a probe found him guilty.

In another case, a probe was ordered by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak following the death of a child at Atrauli community health centre in Aligarh district.