Process of deporting Pakistan nationals from U.P. nearly complete: DGP

The process of deporting Pakistan nationals from Uttar Pradesh is almost complete, claimed director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar. DGP Prashant Kumar said the process of deporting Pakistan nationals from Uttar Pradesh is almost complete. (Sourced)

The notice to the Pakistan nationals to leave India was issued by the government after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The officials of UP Police headquarters and home department said some Pakistan nationals left voluntarily, while others were deported as the deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) visas was April 26. “The April 29 deadline is for those carrying medical visas, under which one Pakistan national will leave before April 30,” they said.

However, the officials did not share the total number of Pakistan nationals who returned to their country.

Notably, the 12 categories under which Pakistan nationals were asked to leave India include visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim, while others are under close observation by local law enforcement agencies. However, those having long-term or official visas are under close observation by local law enforcement agencies.

A senior home official said a specific guideline has been sought from union government authorities about Pakistan nationals having long-term visas as mostly women are in the category.

“Around 18 Pakistan national are still there in Bulandshahr on long-term visas,” confirmed Bulandshahr police officials. They said the process will be initiated as per the guideline as some of the women from Pakistan have married here and given birth to children. In such cases, proper guidelines are required regarding their deportation, the officials said.

As per a rough estimate, around 1,800 Pakistan nationals on a visit to India on different types of visas were living in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some of the districts where Pakistan nationals visited included Bareilly, Rampur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, and Varanasi, stated the officials.

The state machinery identified them and documented these individuals amid deportation order from the Central government.