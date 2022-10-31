Professionals honoured at HTDS Excellence Awards

Many professionals from Lucknow and Kanpur were felicitated at the HT Digital Streams Excellence Awards at a glittering function at Hyatt Regency here on Sunday. The awards are to recognise people who have achieved excellence in their field of work—ranging from education, health and business to any service-related activity.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the ceremony in the presence of HT Media’s regional revenue head Tapabrato Ghoshal and chief revenue officer Rajat Kumar.

A number of entrepreneurs, social workers and professionals who accomplished excellent work in the last couple of years when the pandemic was at its worst were honoured at the event. Despite the challenging times, the winners contributed significantly for the betterment of the city.

These professionals were responsible for coming up with creative products, services and processes to stay competitive in the domestic and global markets. These awards are an effort to encourage the innovative efforts that they made in the larger interest of qualitative development for the people of the city.

27 awardees from Lucknow

Md Ashfaq, Kumar Amit, Rajesh Shukla, Neha Singh and Jagat Narayan Pandey were awarded for their work in the field of education; Dr Arun Sharma, Dr Sandeep Kapoor, Dr Rahul Singh, Dr RK Thukral, Dr Shaleen Verma, Dr Anubha Yadav and Vaibhav Saxena were recognised for their work in the medical field; Vimal Shukla, Arif Sabir and Ankit Gupta received the prize in the micro, small and medium enterprise category; Pushkar Kesarwani, Tanushree Gupta, Sandeep Singhal, Sanjeev Sarin, Ravinder Gupta, Ved Prakash Gupta, Shankar Narayan Gupta, Yashasvi Mishra, Rajdeo Yadav, and Anuj Gupta for retail; Saubhagya Vardhan for real estate; and Jai Kumar Agarwal for fast moving consumer goods.

40 recipients from Kanpur

Vivek and Vinay Pandey were awarded for their work for government schools and underprivileged students; and Rajesh Kukreja and Ashish Gupta for hospitality sector; Dr VK Dixit, Dr RC Gupta, Dr Atul Mishra and Dr Preeti Mishra, Alok Sharma and Virat Mudgal, Dr Raghuveer Mathur and Dr Shipra Mathur for the medical field; Ashish and Tarun Srivastava, Gaurav Dhanrajgir and Neeraj Chauhan, Anuj Kumar (Monty), Manoj Sharma and Fateh Verma, Akhilesh and Ratnesh Shukla, and Saurabh and Neelam Dwivedi, Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay and Sandya Sachan, Raghvendra Garg, Dr. Jitendra and Dr. Rakesh Tiwari, Kirti Singh, Shikha Singh, Dr. Rita Saxena, Devi Shankar Tiwari and Rajeev Mohan were awarded for their work in the field of education.

Other recipients

Shubhash Gangwar was awarded for excellence in the insurance sector in North India; CAs Amar Omar and Rashika Goenka Omar were awarded in the chartered accountancy category; Pawan Kumar Verma and Aishwarya Goel in jewellery; Arun Rastogi in garments; Anil Kapoor in the exclusive furniture sector; and Vikash Jaiswal, Akhilesh Chaturvedi and Ajay Mishra in the automobile, advertising and industrial gases sector, respectively. Deepak and Sovit Sanghi’s was recognised as the best Indian spices brand. And, Sarad Agarwal, Paresh Bhide, Rohit Raghuvansi, Kamlesh Sharma, Sandeep and Amrita Khushwaha, Vimal and Poonam Trivedi were awarded for their work in the field of real estate and healthcare.