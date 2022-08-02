‘Project Praveen’: U.P. govt to impart skill training to 21K students of classes 9-12
Aiming to equip students with skills required for jobs, the Uttar Pradesh government will impart skill training to more than 21,000 students of classes 9 to 12 studying in higher secondary schools of the state in the current academic session under ‘Project Praveen’.
“The department of secondary education and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard. The objective is to remodel the entire educational curriculum into a holistic, responsive and productive enabler,” reads a government press release.
The initiative ‘Project Praveen’ is to be implemented with immediate effect.
The department has selected a total of 150 schools, two from each district (1 higher secondary boys school and 1 higher secondary girls schools) of Uttar Pradesh. The students will be given a choice to opt for the skilling mechanism.
Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission director Andra Vamsi said, “Skilling should be a part of the Universal Academic Curriculum as postulated by NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training). On a pilot basis, this financial year, we are targeting to train and skill around 20,000 students which will add value to their education. In this way, they will feel confident and move forward in life.”
Training will be offered in 11 trades including, IT and electronics, beauty & wellness, ODOP, power, retail, apparel and automobile among others.
A certificate will be given to the students on completing the training. The department will also check on absenteeism through this. The training will be imparted in the schools with the help of private training centres through ToT certified trainers registered under the Skill Development Mission.
The department of secondary education will provide the necessary facilities, including training hall for classroom training, furniture, space for a laboratory for installation of requisite tools and equipment in every identified college.
The hybrid and synergetic model of education will open new vistas of opportunities for the students to earn their livelihood and/or acquire high end skills with academic qualification and, therefore, enable them to carve a niche for themselves in professional excellence in future, added Vamsi.
The National Education Policy 2020 has marked a revolutionary change in the education industry, shifting the focus from certificate and degree-based to learning and skill-based education, the release added.
-
Supporters of Shinde, Thackeray clash over CM’s photo at Sena office in Dombivli
Amidst the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in the State, a clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, at the party office. Earlier, Shinde's photos were removed by Thackeray's supporters after he rebelled.
-
Jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad’s clout fading with arrest of kin
The clout of jailed former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, whose name once invoked terror in large parts of the state, is fading rapidly with two of his kin —younger brother and one son— behind the bars and police now on the lookout for his eldest son. So far Atiq, his younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and son Ali Ahmad, have been arrested.
-
CNG, PNG prices to go up for fifth time this year in Mumbai
MUMBAI For the fifth time in 2022, prices of Compressed Natural Gas and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will once again increase in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2. CNG will now be available at ₹86/Kg, which is an increase of ₹6 and domestic PNG will be available for ₹52.50/Standard Cubic Metre, an increase of ₹4. The last hike was on July 12.
-
Four BJP MLAs in Jharkhand suspended from House for 3 days
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday suspended four BJP legislators for “showing disrespect” to the Chair till Thursday, the penultimate day of the six-day monsoon session that ends on Friday. The action followed an uproar in the House as BJP legislators entered the Well soon after the House convened on Tuesday, demanding resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren and a discussion on “rampant corruption” in the state.
-
Eknath Shinde’s ‘dependency’ on Delhi unsettles rebel legislators
What troubles the Eknath Shinde faction at present, other than the delay in cabinet expansion, is the perception that Delhi is calling the shots in Maharashtra. However, this fear is not entirely unfounded. In the 34 days of the new government, Shinde has made six trips to the national capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics