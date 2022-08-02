‘Project Praveen’: U.P. govt to impart skill training to 21K students of classes 9-12

Aiming to equip students with skills required for jobs, the Uttar Pradesh government will impart skill training to more than 21,000 students of classes 9 to 12 studying in higher secondary schools of the state in the current academic session under ‘Project Praveen’.

“The department of secondary education and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard. The objective is to remodel the entire educational curriculum into a holistic, responsive and productive enabler,” reads a government press release.

The initiative ‘Project Praveen’ is to be implemented with immediate effect.

The department has selected a total of 150 schools, two from each district (1 higher secondary boys school and 1 higher secondary girls schools) of Uttar Pradesh. The students will be given a choice to opt for the skilling mechanism.

Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission director Andra Vamsi said, “Skilling should be a part of the Universal Academic Curriculum as postulated by NCVET (National Council for Vocational Education and Training). On a pilot basis, this financial year, we are targeting to train and skill around 20,000 students which will add value to their education. In this way, they will feel confident and move forward in life.”

Training will be offered in 11 trades including, IT and electronics, beauty & wellness, ODOP, power, retail, apparel and automobile among others.

A certificate will be given to the students on completing the training. The department will also check on absenteeism through this. The training will be imparted in the schools with the help of private training centres through ToT certified trainers registered under the Skill Development Mission.

The department of secondary education will provide the necessary facilities, including training hall for classroom training, furniture, space for a laboratory for installation of requisite tools and equipment in every identified college.

The hybrid and synergetic model of education will open new vistas of opportunities for the students to earn their livelihood and/or acquire high end skills with academic qualification and, therefore, enable them to carve a niche for themselves in professional excellence in future, added Vamsi.

The National Education Policy 2020 has marked a revolutionary change in the education industry, shifting the focus from certificate and degree-based to learning and skill-based education, the release added.