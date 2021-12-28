Promotion of ‘mafiawaad’ by previous govts destroyed businesses in UP, says PM

KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, saying that the previous governments promoted ‘mafiawaad’ to such an extent that it led to the destruction of businesses and industries in the state.

“The earlier governments in UP promoted the growth of the tree of mafiawaad so much that all the industries and businesses were destroyed in its shade. Now, Yogiji’s government has brought back the rule of law and order. That’s why investment is also increasing in UP and criminals are going to jail after getting their bail canceled,” he said at a public rally after inaugurating a stretch of Kanpur Metro rail project and the 356-km Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project at Railway ground in Nirala Nagar here.

He said the “double engine government” at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh was working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the state.

The PM also took a swipe at the SP over the seizure of ₹196 crore cash from a Kanpur-based businessman and said it was the “achievement and reality” of the opposition party.

“Boxes filled with currency notes have tumbled out; I was thinking they (Samajwadi Party) will say that this was also done by us,” he said.

“Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over UP is there for everyone to see,” he said without taking any names.

Modi said now the opposition was sitting with its mouth shut. “They are not coming forward to take credit for the mountain of currency notes seen by the entire country. This is their achievement and their reality,” he said.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh are seeing and understanding everything and hence, they are with those who are working to take the state forward,” emphasised the PM.

The PM said that the previous governments in UP used to think they had “won a lottery to loot the state for five years, but the double-engine government today is working with honesty and accountability.”

Taking pot shots at the SP without naming the party, he said: “They have a problem with anything we do; be it abolition of triple talaq or women empowerment… they just oppose and claim credit for the work we do.”

The PM said before 2014, UP had only 9 km of Metro rail tracks, which had gone up to 90 km in the past seven years.

“Before 2014, only five cities in the country had Metro services. Today, it is functional in five cities of Uttar Pradesh and 27 cities have functional Metros across the nation. This has helped the confidence of youth in Tier-II and III cities,” said the PM.

Modi added, “For decades, this situation prevailed in our country that one part was developed and the other was left behind. At the level of the states, it is equally important to remove this inequality at the level of society. That is why our government is working on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”