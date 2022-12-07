Property worth 55L of drug mafioso confiscated in Barabanki

The state police confiscated property worth ₹55 lakh of drug mafioso Anwar in a Barabanki village under provisions of the Gangsters’ Act on Tuesday.

Police said Anwar is listed as a history-sheeter of Jaidpur police station of Barabanki and several criminal cases related to drug-peddling and Gangsters’ Act are lodged against him.

Barabanki police officials said Anwar is a resident of Tikra Usma village under Jaidpur police station limits and he has earned huge property in the name of his family members through illegal activities. They said the property in the name of his family members in Tikra Usma village was attached under provisions of 14(1) of Gangsters’ Act. They said a notice was pasted at the property regarding the attachment after making a public announcement in the village.

Officials said that Anwar is a notorious drug peddler, who manufactured and supplied different types of drugs to peddlers operational in Lucknow and other parts of the state. They said Anwar is currently in jail after being arrested in a similar case a few months ago.

Action was initiated against Anwar as part of the state drive to curb illegal activities of liquor and drug mafia.

During the drive, the U.P. police have increased the alertness along the porous Nepal border and state borders through which drugs and narcotic substances are smuggled into different parts of the state.

Another senior official said that the state police registered as many as 2,277 cases against such drug peddlers and suspects and initiated action against 2,479 people involved in this practice, besides, 2,833 more people involved in it were identified during the drive.