Proposal to exempt UP’s rice export from mandi fee
Agriculture production commissioner gives presentation on comparative mandi fee on rice in Punjab, Haryana and UP. The waiver, he said, would promote export-oriented units in the state
LUCKNOW A high-level meeting chaired by agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Tuesday discussed suggestions and complaints received from farmers during seminars organized all over the state before the kharif season.
Agriculture production commissioner (APC) Manoj Kumar Singh moved a proposal for exemption on levy of 1.5% mandi fee on export of rice from the state, after giving a presentation on the comparative mandi fee on rice in Punjab, Haryana and U.P. The waiver, he said, would promote export-oriented units in the state.
Among other UP ministers attending the meeting were energy minister AK Sharma, horticulture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, sugarcane development minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan and forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena, apart from many senior officers, said a government spokesman.
A decision to promote mechanisation of agriculture by fixing block-wise targets was also taken in the meeting. On farmers’ demand for availability of subsidy right at the time of purchase of seeds like applicable in case of fertilizers, additional chief secretary agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi said that the same would be done after the success of the ongoing pilot project in this regard.
The agriculture minister issued directions to the departments on several others demands raised by farmers from time to time. He asked officials to encourage farmers to go for sprinkler irrigation. The minister said the Yogi Adityanath government was committed to protecting interests of farmers and enhancing their income through various means.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics