Proposed electricity bill: Power men to hold nationwide protests on August 9
Lucknow: Power employees will hold protests at all the districts headquarters in the country on August 9, the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, to protest the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and will proceed on strike the day the Centre moves the bill in Parliament,
A decision in this regard was taken in the national convention convened by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) in Delhi on Tuesday.
“A resolution passed in the convention said 27 lakh electricity workers and engineers from all over the country will stop the work immediately and will lead a massive protest the very day the bill is tabled in Parliament,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey who moved the resolution.
According to him, MPs of many major political parties who also attended the convention termed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 as anti-people and declared strong support to the agitation of electricity workers. Among them were Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s leader Nageshwar Rao, CPM MPs E Karim, Tapan Sen and Binoy Biswas, Trinmool Congress MP Dola Sen and Hannan Mulla of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha .
The resolution said that through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, the central government wants to give an opportunity to private companies to earn profit by using the network of public sector electricity distribution companies.
“Since the Universal Power Supply Obligation in the amendment bill, that means the responsibility of providing electricity to all categories of consumers, will be of the government company only, therefore cherry picking will be there by other licences and private companies will not give electricity to the loss-making consumers like farmers and domestic consumers,” it further claimed.
Another case lodged against ex-MP Atiq, Ali, his aides
Another case of attempt to murder was lodged against former MP Atiq Ahmad's son Ali and his associates on Monday at Puramufti police station. Atiq has also been made an accused in the case as a conspirator of the attack on property dealer Mohd Zeeshan aka Janu. He was attacked by Ali earlier in December 2021 in Kareli area. Ali who was absconding in the earlier case, had surrendered before the court on Saturday.
Farmers call off proposed stir after meeting Mann
The farmer unions on Tuesday called off their proposed agitation from August 3 after their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who accepted most of their “genuine demands”. Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) and several other farmer organisations had announced the protest against the state government over issues including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly.
Breastfeeding week: Human milk bank at Sassoon sees rise in donors
After two years of pandemic, the human milk bank in city-based Sassoon General Hospital has seen a rise in milk donors. Officials noted that the yearly collection of 2020 was less than the milk collected till August this year. Dr Aarti Kinikar, professor at BJ Medical College and head of the paediatrics department at Sassoon General Hospital noted that there is more need of awareness to breastfeed infants till the age of six months.
Cong flays Mann govt for failing to provide MSP to farmers for moong
Chandigarh : The Punjab government has drawn flak from the opposition Congress for failing to provide minimum support price to farmers for bulk of the moong (green gram) crop. All India Kisan Congress president and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also came down heavily on the state government for failing to provide MSP to the farmers growing pulses. He said the AAP government has cheated farmers on this matter.
Uday Samant’s car attacked in Katraj, Pune
Pune: Former minister Uday Samant's vehicle was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons when he was passing through Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday evening. After the alleged attack, Samant went to Kothrud to register a police complaint. The MLA who switched loyalty to chief minister Eknath Shinde said he has informed the latter about the incident. Samant's vehicle came minutes after Shinde's convoy passed through Katraj where Aaditya Thackeray was holding a public rally.
