Proposed electricity bill: Power men to hold nationwide protests on August 9

Lucknow: Power employees will hold protests at all the districts headquarters in the country on August 9, the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, to protest the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and will proceed on strike the day the Centre moves the bill in Parliament,

A decision in this regard was taken in the national convention convened by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) in Delhi on Tuesday.

“A resolution passed in the convention said 27 lakh electricity workers and engineers from all over the country will stop the work immediately and will lead a massive protest the very day the bill is tabled in Parliament,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey who moved the resolution.

According to him, MPs of many major political parties who also attended the convention termed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 as anti-people and declared strong support to the agitation of electricity workers. Among them were Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s leader Nageshwar Rao, CPM MPs E Karim, Tapan Sen and Binoy Biswas, Trinmool Congress MP Dola Sen and Hannan Mulla of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha .

The resolution said that through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, the central government wants to give an opportunity to private companies to earn profit by using the network of public sector electricity distribution companies.

“Since the Universal Power Supply Obligation in the amendment bill, that means the responsibility of providing electricity to all categories of consumers, will be of the government company only, therefore cherry picking will be there by other licences and private companies will not give electricity to the loss-making consumers like farmers and domestic consumers,” it further claimed.