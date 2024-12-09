Proposed privatisation of 2 UP discoms: 27 labour unions show solidarity with power employees

In a show of solidarity against the proposed privatisation of two electricity distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh, representatives from 27 labour unions, state employee organisations and teacher associations have joined hands to demand withdrawal of proposal put forth by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Union leaders highlighted the failure of privatisation experiments in Agra and Greater Noida, where poor and rural consumers had faced significant challenges. (For Representation)

During a press conference in this connection here on Sunday, union leaders appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to withdraw the proposal, citing adverse long-term consequences for the general public and employees.

They emphasised that privatisation would negatively impact all sections of society, especially farmers, small consumers and electricity employees.

They argued that private companies focused primarily on industrial and commercial consumers to maximise profits, leaving small-scale and agricultural users at a disadvantage.

“Extending such privatisation to 42 districts across the state would not serve public interest,” they added, warning of a potential surge in electricity tariffs.

Citing an example, they pointed out that electricity costs for domestic consumers in Mumbai, where two major private companies operate, range between ₹17-18 per unit, compared to Uttar Pradesh’s maximum domestic rate of ₹6.50 per unit.

The unions expressed concern over the impact on electricity employees, many of whom had left private sector jobs to join government-run utilities. Privatisation could force them back into private employment or lead to large-scale layoffs.

The press conference was attended by trade union leaders such as Ashish Yadav, general secretary of UP Engineers Association, JN Tiwari, president of State Employees Joint Council, Kamal Agarwal, president of State Employees Federation, Satish Pandey and Ramkumar Dhanuk from Jawahar Bhawan-Indira Bhawan Employee Association.

Besides, SP Tiwari, president of State Employees Joint Council, Ramraj Dubey, president of Fourth-Class State Employees Federation and other key representatives from banking, teaching and labour organisations were also present there.

They issued a stern warning to the state government, stating that any attempts to suppress the peaceful protests of electricity workers would prompt a statewide agitation involving all employees and teachers in solidarity with power sector workers.

Meanwhile, according to UP Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey, electricity employees and engineers across the state will wear black bands on December 10 to oppose the UPPCL’s unilateral move to privatise Agra and Varanasi discoms.

The UP Contractual Power Workers’ Fédération in a meeting chaired by senior trade union leader Arun Kumar announced a statewide satyagraha on December 17 against the privatisation, according to federation media in-charge Vimal Pandey.