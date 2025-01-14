Proposed privatisation: Protest meetings follow UPPCL’s tender notice to select consultant

The publication of a tender notice on Monday for appointing a transaction advisor to facilitate privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Electricity Distribution Corporations under the PPP model triggered widespread protests by power employees across Uttar Pradesh. Samiti leaders raised concerns over the absence of any valuation of assets. (For Representation)

Organised under the banner of the UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, employees held protest meetings wearing black armbands and announced a week-long agitation against the privatisation move.

The Samiti criticised the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for what it called a “pre-decided agenda” to sell off public assets to private players.

The tender notice explicitly mentions privatisation, contradicting earlier claims by the government and UPPCL that it was merely a PPP partnership.

“UPPCL management is creating unrest deliberately. The tender notice was published on the day the Mahakumbh began, an event heavily reliant on uninterrupted power supply,” Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey alleged.

He said such moves jeopardise the dedication of electricity employees who are ensuring flawless power arrangements for the event.

Samiti leaders raised concerns over the absence of any valuation of assets worth billions and the decision to hand over land across 42 districts to private companies for a token amount.

They also questioned the need for a fresh consultant appointment, noting that a report from a previous consultant, M/s Markdos, was approved by the Energy Task Force in December only.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma raised another question terming the move to appoint consultant “illegal”.

“The Regulatory Affairs Unit of the Power Corporation, which filed the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) for power companies for the year 2025-26, is the same wing that issued the advertisement for appointing a transaction advisor to sell both power companies. This move is contradictory and unconstitutional,” he claimed.