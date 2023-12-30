PRSU gives last chance to students who skipped practical exams

Following strict measures imposed to curb use of unfair means, one fourth of the total registered students of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU) of Prayagraj have skipped their mandatory practical exams this time. Out of the total 2.5 lakh students, 65,000 remained absent in the practical examinations that concluded on November 25. Moreover, 5% of the students have also failed these practical exams, say university officials. PRSU campus in Prayagraj. (HT file)

Now, keeping in light the future of the students, the university administration has decided to give them a last chance to appear in the examinations. Such students who failed to appear in them have been asked to apply to appear in the practical exams till January 5, 2024, they add.

“Strict measures were taken to ensure transparency in the fair and copying free practical examinations of odd semesters. Along with live recording of the examination, changes were also made in the appointment process of internal and external examiners. The moves led around 65,000 students to skip the exams and more than 5000 failing in them,” said Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh, vice-chancellor, PRSU, Prayagraj.

This time for transparency in the practical examination, affiliated colleges were asked to create YouTube channels compulsorily. Live recording of the practical examination had to be uploaded on these channels. The university administration had also asked the colleges to make the entire recording available to it in a pen drive, officials said.

The practical examinations of odd semesters for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses (except LLB and BEd) for the 2023-24 session were conducted between November 16 and 25. The odd semester examinations were conducted between November 28 and December 26. Around 5 lakh candidates were registered for these examinations. Of them, approximately 2.5 lakh students were registered for the practical examination.

Formerly known as Allahabad State University, PRSU is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh. It was set up in 2016. The university has a total of 699 colleges -- including 372 colleges in Prayagraj, 78 in Kaushambi, 80 in Fatehpur and 169 in Pratapgarh district -- affiliated to it.