Public representatives strongest link between public and govt: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said public representatives are the strongest link between the public and the government while reviewing 1362 proposed infrastructure projects worth ₹10,914 crore in six districts of Kanpur division.

These projects are related to roads, bridges, flyovers, bypasses, inter-connectivity projects, missing links, single connectivity corridors, development of religious sites and improvements in logistics and public safety.

Among these six districts, Kanpur district leads with 426 proposed projects worth ₹5,006 crore, followed by 308 projects in Farrukhabad ( ₹2,476 crore), 336 in Kanpur Dehat ( ₹1,214 crore), 98 in Kannauj ( ₹1,076 crore), 128 in Etawah ( ₹620 crore), and 66 projects in Auraiya ( ₹524 crore).

Presiding over the meeting, Yogi directed officials to approve priority projects without delay, implement them transparently and ensure their timely completion through regular monitoring. He also instructed the urban development department to ensure that the names of local public representatives are inscribed on the foundation plaques of the projects undertaken in their areas.

As part of the ongoing ‘Mandalvaar Samvad’ series initiated by the CM, representatives from six districts—Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, and Auraiya—were invited to participate in the meeting.

Yogi Adityanath engaged with each MP and MLA, seeking detailed insights on the ground realities of their constituencies, local expectations, progress of developmental projects, and coordination with the administration.

He underlined the pivotal role of the Kanpur division in the balanced and sustainable development of Uttar Pradesh. The division, he noted, is not only the industrial and educational hub of the state but also a centre of cultural richness, historical depth, and active public leadership.

Reiterating the importance of elected representatives, the CM stated that they are the most dependable bridge between the government and the people. Their insights and suggestions should not be limited to documentation but should be integrated into the design and implementation of government schemes, he added.

Yogi urged officials to treat experiences and feedback of public representatives as living inputs for policy formulation. Describing Kanpur division as a ‘pioneer of development’, the CM expressed confidence that it will soon emerge as a model for not just Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country.