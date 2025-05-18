Publicise findings of study on Mahakumbh: U.P. CM to IIML director

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked IIM Lucknow director Prof MP Gupta to further go deep into their exhaustive study on Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 and then publicise their findings at the world’s biggest congregation that lasted 45 days earlier this year. New IIM Lucknow director Prof MP Gupta called on U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 17. (Sourced)

Yogi expressed these views during the newly appointed IIML director’s courtesy visit to him on Saturday. As per Prof Gupta, the CM said the best practices of Mahakumbh should be widely publicised and all details must be kept in public domain.

He further said the CM recalled his and his council of ministers’ visit to IIM Lucknow for three days in September 2019 where they learnt and honed their management skills. Prof Gupta also invited the chief minister to visit IIM during the International Yoga Day to which Yogi said he has other prior commitments on that day.

Prof Gupta said it was only a courtesy call and there was no discussion on how the B School could play a role in the U.P.’s trillion economy journey. The meeting lasted 20 minutes.

IIT Delhi Prof MP Gupta has been appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), He assumed office last month. Earlier, Prof Gupta was a faculty at the department of management studies, IIT Delhi.