Putting harsh messages in defence areas improper: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court has observed that putting harsh messages like “trespassers will be shot at sight” on signboards erected outside defence installations/stations is not proper and that the Centre should use “light words” instead to convey such strict warnings. The court made this observation while allowing the bail application of a Nepali citizen who had been accused of illegally entering Manauri Air Force Station in Prayagraj in an intoxicated state in February this year. (For Representation)

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav in his order on May 31, 2024, said while it is true that trespassers are not allowed to enter the premises of armed forces for the purpose of security, such messages/words have a detrimental impact on children. “So the central government may take caution in writing these types of words,” he said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The court made this observation while allowing the bail application of a Nepali citizen who had been accused of illegally entering Manauri Air Force Station in Prayagraj in an intoxicated state in February this year.

He was booked under Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) of the Indian Penal Code. The court said that the Nepali citizen’s counsel argued that his client entered the Air Force station without any ill intention and nothing incriminating had been recovered from the applicant’s possession.

The court had earlier asked the Centre the requirement for putting up such sign boards having a detrimental effect on passers-by, especially children.

The Centre apprised the court about the compressive security measures being taken up by the defence forces to protect the defence stations/installations effectively from any intrusion, trespassing and unauthorised access like perimeter security, manning of security personnel at entrance and exit, fencing of defence land and installation of the cautionary board.

“Post terror strike at Pathankot Air Base and Uri Army Base, a number of numerous measures have been initiated to enhance physical security of defence installation/station,” the IAF said in its affidavit.

Against the backdrop of these submissions, the court opined that while trespassing on armed forces premises is prohibited for security reasons, the language is not proper and the Centre should exercise caution and use softer language.

Regarding granting bail to the accused, the court, after perusing the record of the case and particularly seeing that the applicant was illiterate, belonged to Nepal and had proper citizenship, granted him bail.