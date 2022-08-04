PWD clerk in UP found dead inside office, wife suspects foul play
A junior clerk at the Public Works Department (PWD) office was found dead inside his office, opposite the Raj Bhavan under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday midnight.
The clerk’s wife Sapna Singh, alleged foul play and has accused two other clerks of the same department of being involved in her husband Vipin’s death.
The junior clerk, Vipin Singh’s body was found inside the administration wing of PWD headquarters. Some liquor bottles and eatables were found near it.
Sapna said around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Akash, an official colleague of her husband called her up, stating Vipin had fainted inside the office.
She said on reaching office along with other family members around midnight, she found her husband lying dead on the department floor. She told the police that she suspected two of her husband’s colleagues, Akash and Mukesh Kannuajia of having a hand in her husband’s mysterious death.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Lucknow (central), Aparna Rajat Kaushik said a forensic team was sent to the spot to collect samples from the spot. She said preliminary examinations suggested Vipin died due to heart attack while consuming liquor along with his colleagues.
She however added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.
Later in the evening, the head of PWD and engineer in chief, Sandeep Kumar informed the media that a committee has been constituted under chairmanship of chief engineer (headquarters) to conduct departmental enquiry and present its report at the earliest. He expressed grief over the death and gave condolences to the family over the incident. He assured all possible help including a job for the dependent of the deceased.
New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi
VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region. Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.
Man arrested for ordering marijuana from US
Mumbai A man from Bhandup (West) was arrested by Mumbai customs officials for allegedly ordering and accepting the delivery of high-quality marijuana from California, United States via cargo courier. The accused, Ansar Rustam Changal, had ordered the drug using the Aadhaar card details of another person Abhishekh Jaiswal. He further admitted that he similarly ordered and accepted the delivery of the imported marijuana in the past as well.
Ahead of minister’s visit, LNMU transfers prof accused of sexual misconduct
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga transferred the Hindi professor accused by some female students of sexual misconduct to a college at Tajpur in Samastipur district with immediate effect on Thursday, a day ahead of the state education minister's scheduled visit to the varsity, officials said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said assistant professor in the university department of Hindi, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar has been transferred so that he could not influence the probe initiated against him.
3 die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Bihar
At least three people died and 21 others were taken ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of “dry” Bihar, police and officials said. Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. Two persons who died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were identified as Chandan Mahto and Kamal Mahto of Bhatha locality under Maker police station jurisdiction.
Just 3.22% of teachers clear exam for headmasters in Bihar
Barely 3.22% of teachers who appeared in the first-ever examination for the post of headmasters (HMs) in government schools could make the cut, going by the results announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday. Against 6,421 vacancies released for the post of HMs, only 421 could qualify, which means nearly 97% posts would still remain vacant.
