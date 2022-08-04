PWD clerk in UP found dead inside office, wife suspects foul play

A junior clerk at the Public Works Department (PWD) office was found dead inside his office, opposite the Raj Bhavan under Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday midnight.

The clerk’s wife Sapna Singh, alleged foul play and has accused two other clerks of the same department of being involved in her husband Vipin’s death.

The junior clerk, Vipin Singh’s body was found inside the administration wing of PWD headquarters. Some liquor bottles and eatables were found near it.

Sapna said around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Akash, an official colleague of her husband called her up, stating Vipin had fainted inside the office.

She said on reaching office along with other family members around midnight, she found her husband lying dead on the department floor. She told the police that she suspected two of her husband’s colleagues, Akash and Mukesh Kannuajia of having a hand in her husband’s mysterious death.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Lucknow (central), Aparna Rajat Kaushik said a forensic team was sent to the spot to collect samples from the spot. She said preliminary examinations suggested Vipin died due to heart attack while consuming liquor along with his colleagues.

She however added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Later in the evening, the head of PWD and engineer in chief, Sandeep Kumar informed the media that a committee has been constituted under chairmanship of chief engineer (headquarters) to conduct departmental enquiry and present its report at the earliest. He expressed grief over the death and gave condolences to the family over the incident. He assured all possible help including a job for the dependent of the deceased.