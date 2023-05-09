Home / Cities / Lucknow News / New bridge on Gomti proposed: Pucca bridge to connect old Lucknow to Faizullaganj

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 09, 2023 08:29 PM IST

PWD proposes a ₹43-crore Pucca bridge over Gomti to connect Mehdighat Dawood Nagar with Faizullahganj, benefitting 1.5 lakh population of the area.

The PWD has proposed to make a Pucca bridge over the Gomti to connect Mehdighat Dawood Nagar with Faizullahganj. This bridge would connect areas of Chowk, Thakurganj with Purania and IIM road via Faizullahganj.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The 43-crore project will come as a great relief for residents of Faizullahganj and Dawood Nagar. Currently, there is a makeshift pontoon bridge connecting old Lucknow to Faizullaganj which is in a bad shape. The wooden planks are broken at places and iron angles have been damaged and are coming out.

Sandeep Gupta, chief project officer, UP State Bridge Corporation, said, “A two-lane bridge will be constructed at Mehdighat. The Bridge Corporation has sent a proposal of 43 crore to the PWD. This would benefit about 1.5 lakh population of Faizullaganj, Dawood Nagar, Chowk, Thakurganj and Purania.”

Women, children and the elderly of the area have been facing a lot of difficulty in crossing the river. They had complained to the government about the poor state of the pontoon bridge. Residents were demanding the construction of a bridge across the river for a long time.

Following the demands of the people and on the instructions of the PWD minister, the Bridge Corporation has prepared a proposal to construct a 300-meter-long bridge.

