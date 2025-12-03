PWDs can achieve ‘impossible’ feats with minimal support: Yogi

Emphasising that physical appearance has no bearing on a person’s capabilities or their ability to achieve their goals, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that even with minimal support, persons with disabilities (PWDs) have accomplished remarkable feats that many would consider impossible. He underlined that the central and state governments’ current initiatives offer valuable platforms for their progress. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath getting a selfie clicked during an event in Lucknow on the occasion of World Disability Day on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was speaking at a state-level event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow to mark World Disability Day 2025 on Wednesday.

Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion and also remembered India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, paying tribute to his legacy. He cited the Ashtavakra Gita, written by sage Ashtavakra who guided King Janaka of Videha toward self-realisation, and also referred to medieval saint Surdas as symbols of extraordinary ability rising above physical limitations.

Expressing concern over the neglect that a child -- disabled due to an accident, medical condition, or any other reason -- often faces from both family and society, Adityanath said such treatment could leave a lasting emotional impact, making them feel helpless. “However, with timely encouragement and support, they can achieve exceptional outcomes,” the chief minister said.

Citing examples from within the state government, Adityanath said: “The secretary of the sports and youth welfare department is a Paralympic medallist and a member of India’s most successful Paralympic contingent. Similarly, the divisional commissioner of Chitrakoot, despite being visually impaired, is performing his role with full efficiency.”

The chief minister pointed out that the UP government had increased the disability pension from ₹300 to ₹1,000 and expanded the beneficiary base from 8 lakh to more than 11 lakh, ensuring transparency through technology. “The state has also established quality institutions for persons with disabilities and is rapidly expanding the distribution of assistive devices to support their everyday needs,” he added.

Adityanath said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the welfare of persons with disabilities in UP had gained significant momentum. “Earlier, accessing basic assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, white canes, and hearing aids was difficult. However, the situation has improved considerably with the strengthening of ALIMCO in Kanpur and the activation of District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRCs).”

He said more than 16.23 lakh Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards had been issued in UP, with over 19.74 lakh registrations completed.

“The leprosy pension has been raised from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000, and grants for prosthetic limbs have been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. Support has also been extended for modern assistive technologies such as smartphones, tablets, and DAISY players. So far, over 3.84 lakh prosthetic devices have been distributed. Surgical assistance has been enhanced from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, and cochlear implants are being supported with a grant of ₹6 lakh. This year alone, 108 children have successfully undergone cochlear implant surgery,” the chief minister said.

He added that shelter homes for persons with intellectual disabilities are operational in Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow, each with a capacity of 50 residents, while new centres are being set up in Chitrakoot and Banda. A total of 24 such institutions are currently functioning across 16 districts.

CM Adityanath noted that marriage incentives had been provided to more than 6,100 couples, and 8,835 persons with disabilities had received assistance for self-employment. “Day-care centres for children are operational in all 18 divisions of the state. A total of 1,488 children are studying and residing in 21 special schools named Prayas, Sankalp, Mamta, and Sparsh,” he added.

He also highlighted that UP is the only state in India to have two universities dedicated to higher education for persons with disabilities -- Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University.

CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with students with disabilities and distributed chocolates, meal boxes, MR kits, and other gifts. He also clicked a selfie with them. Adityanath later visited an exhibition and inspected various stalls showcasing initiatives for empowerment of the disabled.

A short film highlighting scholarship distribution, assistive device support, and the recognition of individuals and organisations working in the field was also screened.

Minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and disabled empowerment Narendra Kashyap, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, former minister and MLC Mahendra Singh, MLC Mukesh Sharma and MLA Dr Neeraj Bora among others were present at the event.