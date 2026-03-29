Queer groups march in Lucknow against Transgender Amendment Bill

Members of the queer community and citizens staged a protest in Lucknow on Sunday against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, marching from Begum Hazrat Mahal Park Gate at Parivartan Chowk to KD Singh Babu Stadium Metro Station. A memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu was submitted to an official. The protest march by queer group activists in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

The protesters said it was not merely a protest, but a constitutional assertion against what they termed the state’s attempt to regulate identity, bodies, and existence.

Organised by members of the queer community along with various civil society groups, the march saw participation from students, youth and women, with support from organisations such as AISA, SFI, BAPSA (BBAU), AIPWA, Jan Sanskriti Manch and CITU.

Throughout the march, protesters raised slogans including “Trans rights are human rights,” “No state control over identity,” and “Defend the Constitution”.

Speakers alleged that the proposed amendment undermines the right to self-identification and allows greater state control over gender identity. They said the provisions were contrary to the Supreme Court’s NALSA judgment and could exclude sections of the transgender community from legal recognition.

“This Bill seeks to take away our identity from our own hands and place it under state control. Our identity is not a certificate to be issued by an authority, it is the core of our existence,” a protester said.

“If we do not resist today, every citizen’s rights can be taken away in the same manner tomorrow. This is a fight for the future,” another protester said.

“The NALSA judgment guaranteed our rights. This Bill is a direct attempt to dismantle those constitutional protections. It is an attack on our lives and dignity,” added another protester.

The memorandum flagged concerns that the Bill violates constitutional guarantees of equality, non-discrimination, freedom of expression and personal liberty.

Protesters further criticised the manner in which the Bill was introduced and passed, alleging lack of wider consultation and debate.