Rahul Gandhi's ‘traitor' remark on PM Modi, Amit Shah triggers row; Yogi Adityanath seeks apology

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “traitors” who were “attacking the Constitution” every day and had allegedly sold the country’s interests to select industrialists, triggering a sharp political row in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holds up a copy of the Constitution of India while addressing a Congress event, in Raebareli on Wednesday. (ANI)

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Reacting to the remarks, chief minister Yogi Adityanath demanded that Rahul Gandhi publicly apologise for what he termed “objectionable” and “unparliamentary” statements. The remarks by the Congress MP came on the second day of his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli.

Addressing a ‘Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha’ organised to commemorate local revolutionary Veera Pasi, Rahul Gandhi appealed to Congress workers to counter RSS supporters by calling Modi, Shah and the RSS “traitors”. Gandhi said, “When you go back home, when these RSS workers come to you, they will talk about Narendra Modi, they will talk about Amit Shah. You look them in the face and say, ‘Your Prime Minister is a traitor, your home minister is a traitor, your organisation is a traitor. You have worked to sell out India. You have attacked our organisation, our Constitution, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.’ Tell them this.”

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks triggered criticism from senior BJP leaders, who accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting democratic institutions and the mandate of the people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks triggered criticism from senior BJP leaders, who accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting democratic institutions and the mandate of the people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Adityanath said, “The unbridled remarks made by the Congress’s ‘Crown Prince’ expose his negative brand of politics, his lack of restraint in thought, and his disregard for democratic values.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Adityanath said, “The unbridled remarks made by the Congress’s ‘Crown Prince’ expose his negative brand of politics, his lack of restraint in thought, and his disregard for democratic values.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister further said Rahul Gandhi’s comments against the prime minister, the union home minister and the RSS amounted to an insult to the mandate, trust and democratic ethos of the country’s citizens. “The Congress’s ‘Crown Prince’ must publicly apologise to the entire country for his objectionable, unparliamentary, and frustration-driven statement,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister further said Rahul Gandhi’s comments against the prime minister, the union home minister and the RSS amounted to an insult to the mandate, trust and democratic ethos of the country’s citizens. “The Congress’s ‘Crown Prince’ must publicly apologise to the entire country for his objectionable, unparliamentary, and frustration-driven statement,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: 'You clap now, but...': Rahul Gandhi's charged appeal to crowd over BJP-RSS, and a ‘storm’ warning

Defending the remarks, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said Rahul Gandhi had “spoken the truth” and alleged that the BJP leadership was unable to accept it. Rai also claimed that the BJP would face consequences in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha polls.

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