Rahul Gandhi citizenship case: Next hearing on April 15

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has fixed April 15 as the next date of hearing in the Rahul Gandhi citizenship case. The court conducted a hearing in the chamber of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi for around two hours on Monday. Rahul Gandhi (FILE PHOTO)

Two officials from the Union ministry of home affairs arrived here from New Delhi with documents related to the case.

Senior advocate SB Pandey, assistant solicitor general of India, represented the Union government in court. He was assisted by government counsel Raj Kumar Singh and advocate Anand Dwivedi. Advocate VK Singh represented the state government.

THE CASE

The petitioner S Vignesh Shishir, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker from Karnataka, has challenged a January 28 order passed by the Special MP-MLA Court (Lucknow), which rejected his plea to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP from Rae Bareli.

The special court stated that it did not have jurisdiction to decide on the issue of citizenship. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and a detailed investigation.

The petitioner has levelled charges against Rahul Gandhi under the Indian Penal Code, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act.

The complaint was initially filed in the Special MP/MLA Court in Rae Bareli. Later, on the complainant’s application, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court transferred the case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow on December 17, 2025.

The Lucknow special court dismissed the petition on January 28. The petitioner subsequently challenged this order in the high court.