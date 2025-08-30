Rahul’s allegation of voter list anomalies in Bihar baseless: Anupriya

Apna Dal (Sone Lal) president and Union minister of state Anupriya Patel on Saturday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of voter list anomalies in Bihar baseless. Talking to media persons in Prayagraj, where she had come to attend an event, she said, “The Election Commission is a constitutional body and any voter list revision is a process in which names of fake voters have to be removed.” Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel with her party workers in Prayagraj on August 30. (HT photo)

She said the Congress leader had levelled false allegations just to create an atmosphere against the NDA which the people of Bihar fully understood. “In the coming assembly polls, people will ensure that the NDA alliance retains power there,” she added.

Patel said INDIA alliance leader were under the illusion that if they campaign together, people of Bihar will stand in their favour. “I can say with full confidence that once again in the Bihar elections, people are going to put their stamp of trust on the NDA alliance. The schemes of the Centre have brought a big change in the lives of the people there,” the Union minister of state said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party chief, she said: “Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA is a lie, our party is a party that talks about the backward and the deprived. All the NDA allies talk about the downtrodden. That is why the downtrodden and the deprived have full faith in PM Modi. This is the reason why we have fought five elections together. The entire deprived section stands strongly with PM Modi. After all, which PDA Akhilesh is talking about? The real PDA is on our side.”