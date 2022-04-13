Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association (IIA) has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh.
Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to Surya Pratap Shahi, minister for agriculture in the state government, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. He said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
With the help of the Railways, farmers and big traders transport wheat to port cities like Mumbai or Kolkata from where the consignment is sent to foreign shores.
The IIA has also apprised industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ about the shortage of railway racks for transporting wheat.
-
NMMC conducts cricket for blind as part of its Sports for All vision
Men dressed in whites braved the hot weather on Tuesday to play cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur. This match was no ordinary cricket match. The players involved were all blind. In a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a 10-over promotional cricket match was organised specially for the blind. Their coach gave them a detailed overview about the ground and the condition of the pitch.
-
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
-
On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when Saurabh was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias a resident of Dharauli village, Devansh Singh, under Rasoolabad police station.
-
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
-
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
