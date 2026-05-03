Lucknow, Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds were reported across Uttar Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with several parts of central and eastern regions recording measurable precipitation, according to the India Meteorological Department . Rain, thunderstorms keep day temperatures below normal across UP

Isolated places in central Uttar Pradesh recorded up to 5 cm rainfall, while eastern parts witnessed light to moderate showers and western regions reported light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Day temperatures across the state remained below normal at all places on Sunday, with some areas recording a drop of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below average. No heatwave conditions were reported anywhere in the state, and such conditions are unlikely to develop over the next week, the weather office said.

Night temperatures also stayed below normal by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius at most places, with some locations recording a sharper dip of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius below average.

Fatehpur tehsil in Barabanki recorded 48 mm rainfall, followed by Sultanpur , Mankapur in Gonda , and Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki . Lucknow recorded 6.6 mm rainfall during the period.

The prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by multiple systems, including a western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining areas, cyclonic circulations over Haryana and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Nagaland across northern and eastern India. Interaction between moist easterly winds and dry, cooler westerlies has created atmospheric instability, leading to the current spell of rain and thunderstorms.

For Lucknow and adjoining areas, the forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at isolated places across the state. Rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uttar Pradesh over the coming days.

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