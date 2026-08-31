Rajnath hails Yogi’s role in Lucknow’s rapid development

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath with playing a key role in Lucknow’s rapid development, saying the alignment between the Centre and Uttar Pradesh governments had accelerated the pace of growth and helped set new benchmarks in governance. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Lucknow on August 30. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for 12 development projects worth around ₹101 crore in Lucknow Cantonment, Singh said Yogi had extended “wholehearted support” to development initiatives in the city and regularly reviewed their progress.

“When the thinking of the Centre and the state government moves in the same direction, the pace of development naturally increases manifold,” Singh said. He said Uttar Pradesh would continue to establish new benchmarks in development and good governance, while India was moving rapidly towards the goal of Viksit Bharat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Singh said the idea of a developed India should not be confined to large infrastructure projects and modern buildings. Singh also highlighted changes in construction norms in Cantonment areas, saying urban requirements had changed with time and regulations needed to evolve accordingly.

Under the new system, he said, the permissible height in Lucknow and other cantonment areas had been increased from three floors to five floors, opening up greater possibilities for construction and redevelopment.

Meanwhile Adityanath credited Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh with helping realise former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision for the city. Yogi pointed to the coexistence of Lucknow’s old narrow lanes with CM GRIDS smart roads and the Kisan Path outer ring road.

Yogi also emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to the armed forces, saying the state had traditionally held a leading position in military services. He recalled that the tradition of military schools began in UP under Dr Sampurnanand and said the state’s Sainik Schools were preparing young people to contribute to India’s future security requirements.