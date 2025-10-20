Rajnath inaugurates various projects in Lucknow, hails HAL

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated several development projects in Lucknow—his Lok Sabha constituency— on Sunday, highlighting the city’s rapid transformation under government initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

During an event organised by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), he inaugurated a community centre built under HAL’s CSR fund in Jankipuram Sector-F and a newly constructed library in Sector-6.

In a virtual ceremony, Rajnath also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several key initiatives. They included installation of bronze statues of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Chauraha and late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Dr Kalam Chauraha, installation of 1,250 solar-powered street lights across Lucknow and 250 new open gyms.

All these initiatives have been funded through the CSR contributions of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a premier defence PSU. Addressing a gathering, he reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Lucknow, stating, “Whether I remain an MP or not, my dedication to the city’s growth will remain unchanged.”

Rajnath praised HAL’s achievements in the defence sector, mentioning a recent project in Nashik where a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft was developed. “After inaugurating that, I came directly to Lucknow,” he said.

He also addressed challenges faced by the public in organising social functions and explained the plan to establish community centres in all five assembly constituencies of Lucknow. “We’ll keep rental fees minimal to ensure sustainability and accessibility,” he added.

“I envision Lucknow being connected to major cities across the world via air. My efforts are on in this direction,” he said. The defence minister emphasised his desire to see Lucknow not just among the top 10 cities globally but ranked number one. “Our city is progressing rapidly, but I won’t be satisfied until we reach the top,” he remarked.

He also encouraged the mayor and local administration to aim for Lucknow to secure first place in national cleanliness rankings. Praising Rajnath’s visit, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said it a Diwali gift for Lucknow. “Thanks to the defence minister, the city is emerging as a global hub with international-level facilities,” he added. Former UP deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma highlighted Lucknow’s progress in surpassing other metro cities in terms of development.

On the occasion, Rajnath also distributed housing allocation certificates to 25 beneficiaries of the PM housing scheme. The event marked another step towards supporting housing and infrastructure development in the city, aligning with ongoing government efforts to improve living standards.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited Sant Asudaram Ashram in Lucknow to pay tribute to Ashram’s head priest Sant Shiromani Sai Chanduram Ji who passed away a few days back. He also visited the residence of Rajkumari Maurya, the corporator of Jankipuram ward, to mourn the demise of her mother. He visited another family that lost a son recently.