Rajnath reaches Lucknow to attend urban conclave

Senior UP ministers and BJP functionaries welcomed defence minister Rajnath Singh when he landed at the Lucknow airport on the eve of the three-day urban conclave that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Tuesday.

Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh, law minister Brijesh Pathak, women and child development minister Swati Singh, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, lawmakers like Neeraj Bora and Avinash Trivedi and Lucknow BJP chief Mukesh Sharma were prominent among those who welcomed the defence minister. Later, Rajnath, also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, headed straight to his Dilkusha Colony residence.

BJP’s Lucknow media in-charge Praveen Garg said the defence minister would on Tuesday participate in the inaugural session of the urban conclave being hosted by the state’s urban development department. The PM is expected at the venue around 10.30am and the defence minister who is expected to receive the PM would reach the venue around 9.45am.

After PM’s departure, Rajnath would again head back to his Dilkusha residence from where he would leave for Delhi by Tuesday evening, party leaders said.