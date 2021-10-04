Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajnath reaches Lucknow to attend urban conclave
lucknow news

Rajnath reaches Lucknow to attend urban conclave

After attending the conclave, the defence minister would leave for Delhi by Tuesday evening (HT photo)
After attending the conclave, the defence minister would leave for Delhi by Tuesday evening (HT photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Senior UP ministers and BJP functionaries welcomed defence minister Rajnath Singh when he landed at the Lucknow airport on the eve of the three-day urban conclave that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Tuesday.

Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh, law minister Brijesh Pathak, women and child development minister Swati Singh, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, lawmakers like Neeraj Bora and Avinash Trivedi and Lucknow BJP chief Mukesh Sharma were prominent among those who welcomed the defence minister. Later, Rajnath, also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, headed straight to his Dilkusha Colony residence.

BJP’s Lucknow media in-charge Praveen Garg said the defence minister would on Tuesday participate in the inaugural session of the urban conclave being hosted by the state’s urban development department. The PM is expected at the venue around 10.30am and the defence minister who is expected to receive the PM would reach the venue around 9.45am.

After PM’s departure, Rajnath would again head back to his Dilkusha residence from where he would leave for Delhi by Tuesday evening, party leaders said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out