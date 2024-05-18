Rajnath Singh hits out at INDIA bloc on last day of Lucknow campaign

Defence minister Rajnath Singh went all out against the INDIA bloc on the last day of the campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election here on Saturday and asserted that the NDA will form the next government by winning 400-plus seats. Lucknow goes to polls on Monday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at an ashram in Lucknow on the last day of the fifth phase campaign on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a rally at Madiyaon Thana tri-crossing on Sitapur Road in the state capital, Singh attacked the Opposition for misleading people on the issue of reservation.

“It was PM Narendra Modi who gave constitutional status to the OBC commission,” said Singh.

“The Opposition is also spreading rumours that if PM Modi gets 400 plus seats, then the Constitution will be changed,” he added.

“It is the Congress party that has always been a threat to democracy. It was Indira Gandhi (late PM) who had imposed Emergency in the country,” Singh added.

He said the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi had dismissed the maximum number of state governments under Article 356 of the Constitution.

Rajnath Singh listed several welfare schemes run by the Modi government for the poor and needy, including the Ayushman card.

“In the last eight years, 25 crore people have been brought above the poverty line in the country,” he said.

The defence minister also mentioned the steps taken by the Modi government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attacking the Congress for promising 10 kg ration to the poor per month if it forms the next government, Singh said, “You never thought about free ration for the poor. The fact is that you (Congress) are not going to form the government. So, how will you give 10 kg free ration?”

Commenting on the economic scenario, Singh said: “India’s economy has jumped to fifth spot from 11th position under the Modi government.”

Singh also took a jibe at the recent joint press conference of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“An AAP MP was (allegedly) assaulted at the Delhi CM’s residence. Even then he (Akhilesh Yadav) was holding a press conference with him,” Singh said.

On the issue of reservation to Muslims, Singh stated that the Constitution does not allow this.

He also accused the Opposition of trying to seek votes of the minority community by instilling fear in them.

Singh assured that in the next five-year tenure of the NDA, the Modi government will give 33% reservation to women in Parliament and legislative assemblies.

The women’s reservation law, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was cleared by both houses of Parliament in September 2023 and received the President’s nod. It proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies.

The law will come into force once the census and delimitation exercise takes place after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh also listed projects executed by him as defence minister in the Modi government.