Rajnath Singh praises CM Adityanath, launches 180 projects in UP

Praising the “tough stand” taken by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on law and order in the state, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said: “The heartbeat of criminals stops when they hear the name Yogi.”

Singh, along with the UP chief minister, laid the foundation stones for 180 projects that will come up at an estimated cost of ₹1,710 crore, in a programme at Jyotiba Phule Park in Lucknow.

They also inaugurated the Victoria Street-Charak Flyover.

Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, said: “Had Yogi Aditynath not been the chief minister, then I would not have been able to work so much for Lucknow.”

“If we want to ensure good governance in the state, it is not possible without better law and order. Development is also not possible without it. He should be appreciated for the strict action taken by him,” Singh said.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had changed and the state was in second place in the ease of doing business rankings. “That’s why it has attracted investment of ₹65,000 crore during the corona period. From 2003 to 2017, the state governments ensured a steep fall in economy, law and order, but today everything is looking up,” he added.

Describing the Victoria Street flyover “a historic work”, Singh said it earlier took an hour to cover the 4km distance, but now commuters would be able to cross the stretch in 3 minutes.

He appreciated the CM for providing over 250 acres on lease of ₹1 for a facility to manufacture Brahmos missiles in Lucknow under the defence corridor project.

He added, “Every household in Lucknow will get piped natural gas (PNG) connection...”