Rajnath Singh says funds cleared for BrahMos unit in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said funds have recently been sanctioned for the BrahMos Missile Aerospace cruise missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow.

“The country’s defence exports that were worth about ₹900 crore in 2014 are now around ₹18,000 crore. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that we must boost country’s defence production and become a major exporter. Only recently ₹385 crore has been sanctioned for the BrahMos Missile Aerospace cruise manufacturing unit that has been inaugurated in Lucknow,” Singh said soon after he arrived in his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency on a three-day visit on Monday evening.

The defence minister, during his previous visit, had said due to PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ pitch, the defence exports would touch ₹40,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore by 2025.

“Instead of arriving by a separate plane, the raksha mantriji arrived by a regular passenger flight, interacting with the people on way to Lucknow,” BJP leaders said.

Soon after his arrival, Singh got busy interacting with the people of his constituency, assuring them that efforts were on to develop Lucknow as one of the top cities of the country.

“The outer ring road project is coming up fast. Various flyovers have been constructed and more are coming up to decongest the roads of the state capital. Expansion, beautification and upgradation of various railway stations in the state capital, including Charbagh and Gomtinagar, is underway,” he said. During his visit, Rajnath is also scheduled to visit Manaknagar satellite railway station, where also construction is underway.

“This time, instead of big public meetings, (there will be) people-to-people connect programmes and interactions so that I can get to know from you all, your suggestions on various aspects,” Rajnath Singh later said at a function in Mahanagar.

His next two days in Lucknow, too, are dotted with various people-connect campaigns, which would see him interact with various resident welfare committee associations.

After seeking people’s suggestions, Rajnath spoke of how the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had now become a powerful global voice.

“You must have seen how during the Covid surge, the country developed indigenous vaccine that helped millions. The efforts made by the government for the people during Covid surge elicited praise from one and all, including World Health Organisation (WHO). As on date, 135 crore people in India have received three doses of Covid vaccine,” he said.

Rajnath also visited the 95-year-old patron of the Gomtinagar Jan Kalyan Samiti (Gomtinagar residents’ committee), Yagya Dutt Sharma, at his Vipul Khand residence to wish him on his birthday.

“Rajnathji offered him sweets on his birthday,” said BJP leader Praveen Garg, adding that deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP MLC and Lucknow party chief Mukesh Sharma were among those present on the occasion.