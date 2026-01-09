Rajnath Singh, Yogi to inaugurate Ashok Leyland’s EV plant in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adiyanath will inaugurate Ashok Leyland’s Electric Vehicle (EV) plant in the state capital in the presence of Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and H.D. Kumaraswamy in Lucknow on Friday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

The plant has been established in the Sarojini Nagar Extension-1 industrial area, formerly the Scooters India site.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, transport minister Daya Shankar Singh and Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh will also be present at the event.

Senior representatives from Ashok Leyland, including chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and managing director and CEO Shenu Agarwal, will also attend the ceremony.

This unit is an integrated chassis and bus manufacturing plant with an initial production capacity of 2,500 units per year, which will be expanded to 5,000 units per year in subsequent phases.

This unit will manufacture advanced commercial vehicles based on internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EVs), and alternative fuels, addressing the needs of both domestic and global markets.

This plant will not only strengthen the state’s automobile manufacturing capabilities but also prepare the state for the future of mobility, said industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’,

“The signing of the MoU with Ashok Leyland in September 2023, the issuance of the Letter of Intent in January 2024, and establishment of a world-class plant in just 14 months after land transfer is a direct testament to the double-engine government’s fast-track approval system, policy clarity, and robust governance,” the minister added.