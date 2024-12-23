Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajnath to reach Lko on Dec 23, will attend Atal’s birth centenary celebrations

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 23, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Lucknow on Monday for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary celebrations, including events at various venues.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will reach Lucknow—his parliamentary constituency—on Monday to attend the birth centenary celebrations of the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

As per BJP Lucknow unit president Anand Dwivedi, Rajnath will reach Lucknow airport at 03:05 pm. From the airport, he will go to his Kalidas Marg residence.

The defence minister will participate in “Atal Yuva Mahakumbh” at KD Singh Babu Stadium at 11:00 am on Tuesday.

At 12:30 pm, he will inaugurate the Atal health fair Dilkusha Lawn. At 5:30 pm, Rajnath will participate in a poem recitation event at Atal Convention Centre in Chowk.

On December 25 at 10:45 am, Rajnath will pay floral tribute to the late PM at Lok Bhavan where he will also attend ‘Good Governance Day’ programme.

At 12:15 pm, the Lucknow MP will unveil the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kudia Ghat. Later in the day, he will leave for New Delhi.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On