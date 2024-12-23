Rajnath to reach Lko on Dec 23, will attend Atal’s birth centenary celebrations

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will reach Lucknow—his parliamentary constituency—on Monday to attend the birth centenary celebrations of the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

As per BJP Lucknow unit president Anand Dwivedi, Rajnath will reach Lucknow airport at 03:05 pm. From the airport, he will go to his Kalidas Marg residence.

The defence minister will participate in “Atal Yuva Mahakumbh” at KD Singh Babu Stadium at 11:00 am on Tuesday.

At 12:30 pm, he will inaugurate the Atal health fair Dilkusha Lawn. At 5:30 pm, Rajnath will participate in a poem recitation event at Atal Convention Centre in Chowk.

On December 25 at 10:45 am, Rajnath will pay floral tribute to the late PM at Lok Bhavan where he will also attend ‘Good Governance Day’ programme.

At 12:15 pm, the Lucknow MP will unveil the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kudia Ghat. Later in the day, he will leave for New Delhi.