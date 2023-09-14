Rajnath’s 3-day Lucknow visit from Sep 15

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will arrive on a three-day visit here on Friday to review development of projects in his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

On Saturday, he will inspect Khurramnagar bridge and Munshipulia overbridge. He will then inspect Gomtinagar railway station, which is now being developed as an alternate railway station and aimed at decongesting the Charbagh railway station.

Rajnath is also scheduled to visit a function organised in the old city that day. On September 17 (Sunday), which is PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, he would be present at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan for the launch of the Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana by the PM. After attending the programme, Rajnath will leave for Delhi.