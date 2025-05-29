Ram Darbar consecration: Temple Trust sends invitesto religious leaders

Preparations are in full swing for the consecration of eight temples, including Ram Darbar, on the first floor of the shrine in Ayodhya -- scheduled from June 3 to 5 -- while invites have been sent to religious leaders. The consecration events are scheduled to be held from June 3 to 5. (HT File)

The invitation letter signed by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, addressed to Hindu religious leaders, mentions the rectangular enclosure that is being constructed around the temple, with four temples at the corners and two on the sides. It further mentions that the consecration will take place in the temple with a ‘Shiva Lingam’ at the northeast corner, Lord Ganesha idol at the southeast corner, Lord Hanuman idol in the middle of the southern side, Lord Surya idol at the southwest corner, Goddess Bhagwati idol at the northwest corner, and Goddess Annapurna idol in the middle of the northern side. Another temple outside the southern side of the enclosure will see the consecration of Sheshavatar.

The consecration events are scheduled to be held from June 3 to June 5 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. On June 3 and 4, the events will start at 6:30am and continue till 6:30pm. On June 5, the events will begin at 6:30am and conclude by 1pm.

The invite notes that each of the eight temples will have two householders as patrons and two saints as witnesses during the consecration.

The Ram Temple Trust has requested the sadhus to be present as witnesses at the consecration ceremony. Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided within the temple premises, while dinner may be taken at the invitees’ respective ashrams.