Ram devotees faced bullets once, now welcomed with flowers: Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya

Ram devotees once faced bullets and lathi-charges but today they are welcomed with flower showers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Ayodhya on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

He was addressing a gathering at Ram Katha Park after the pran pratishtha of the Ram Darbar held earlier in the day on the first floor of the Ram temple.

“Pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked the end of a 500-year-long wait and symbolised the restoration of India’s ancient glory,” Adityanath said.

“Ayodhya has transitioned into a global symbol of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ in recent years. Once Ram devotees faced bullets and lathi-charges. Today, they are welcomed with flower showers and served RO-purified water,” the chief minister said.

Aditynath described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘Bhagirath of modern India’, crediting him for the success of the Namami Gange campaign.

“Before 2014, the Ganga was severely polluted due to the unplanned and unscientific activities of previous governments. But through Namami Gange, the river has regained its purity and uninterrupted flow. Over 66 crore (660 million) devotees witnessed this during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj,” the chief minister said.

He also extended greetings on the occasions of Ganga Dussehra, Saryu Mahotsav and World Environment Day.

Highlighting the significance of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign launched by the PM, he said if every citizen plants a tree in their mother’s name, an environmental crisis can be averted.

Stating that one river will be rejuvenated in every district, he said an extensive plantation campaign will be conducted along riverbanks from July 1 to 7 as part of this mission.

Commenting on Ayodhya’s transformation, the chief minister said the temple town was once plagued by irregular power supply, water shortages, and cleanliness issues, but it has now emerged as a clean and beautiful spiritual destination.

“Earlier, the number of devotees barely crossed a few lakhs, Ayodhya welcomed over 16 crore (160 million) pilgrims last year alone—a testament to the (Ayodhya) Municipal Corporation’s improved management and facilities,” the chief minister said.

He congratulated Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, along with all councilors and officials, on completing two years in office.

He praised the municipal corporation’s performance, particularly in urban development and civic management.

He highlighted key development works in Ayodhya, including the establishment of an international airport, beautification of temples and expansion of Ram Ki Paidi.

The chief minister called on the citizens of Ayodhya to take a pledge to revive at least one river in the region and help the local administration in this campaign.

Adityanath inaugurated development projects worth ₹30 crore and laid the foundation stone for projects valued at ₹33 crore.

DMs asked to revive rivers

Adityanath directed all district magistrates to revive at least one river in their respective districts. He said no sewage, drains or carcasses should be dumped into rivers. He also directed that a large-scale tree plantation drive be carried out along riverbanks.

“This year, 35 crore (350 million) saplings will be planted along rivers,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the 13th Saryu Jayanti Mahotsav organized at Anjaneya Seva Sansthan, Ayodhya. He highlighted the historical, cultural and environmental importance of Ayodhya.

He also spoke about river revival efforts, ongoing development projects, and the emerging identity of Uttar Pradesh.

“Rivers are the foundation of Mother Earth, and protecting them is essential to safeguard the environment, wildlife, and human life,” he said.

Referring to the grand Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj earlier this year, the chief minister said the world witnessed this festival on the banks of the Ganga, which stands as a symbol of India’s cultural and spiritual strength.

Ayodhya is witnessing the dawn of a new era, he said, adding, “The consecration of Lord Ram has ended a 500-year-long wait and sparked a cultural renaissance in India.”

“Visitors are now amazed by the transformation of the city. Ayodhya today boasts four-lane and six-lane roads, water ATMs, and other modern public amenities,” the chief minister said.

“It is fitting that Ayodhya—the capital of the Suryavanshi dynasty—is now a solar city,” he said.

Plantation drive on June 23

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a tree plantation drive on June 23, the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

CM attends birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 87th birthday celebrations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Thursday.

Nritya Gopal also heads the Mani Ram Das Chhavni, the most prominent body of saints in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the legacy of the Mani Ram Das Chhavni, he said: “From the 18th to the 21st century, this sacred site has been a centre of unwavering devotion.”

He credited Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s leadership for the success of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, adding that Ayodhya is now evolving into one of the most beautiful cities in the world.