Ram Mandir Construction Committee’s tenure to end this year: Chairman

Amid delays, the Ram Mandir Construction Committee has decided to expedite the construction works in Ram Janmabhoomi and complete them before the completion of its tenure by the end of this year, the committee’s chairman Nripendra Misra said on Sunday. (File)

Misra was in Ayodhya to review the ongoing construction work at the Ram Mandir.

“There is a delay of three months in the construction work of the Ram Mandir. The temple’s ‘parkota’ will be completed by September,” Misra told media persons on Sunday.

“The construction work of the temple (main temple complex) is likely to be completed by April,” said Misra.

“The tenure of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, which was constituted on directives of the Supreme Court, will end in December this year... So, we have to expedite the construction work,” he added.

“The construction of ‘sapth mandir’ in Ram Janmabhoomi will be completed in April and then idols will be installed with Vedic rituals in all temples. The date for the consecration ceremony will be finalised by the Trust (Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust),” said Misra. The Trust’s meeting is proposed on March 16, when it is expected to take key decisions regarding the Ram Navami celebrations.

While the Ram Mandir Construction Committee takes all decisions related to the construction work, the Trust takes decisions regarding the management of the temple.

The Ram Mandir sits on a 2.77-acre plot. The larger complex stretches across a cavernous 70-acre area, comprising at least seven other temples, a 732 metre-long circumambulation path known as a ‘parkota’, greenery and a bevy of smaller shrines.

The temples of Hindu saints described in ancient religious texts, including Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, along with Nishadraj and Ahilya, are coming up in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.