News / Cities / Lucknow News / RAM TEMPLE CEREMONY: Cricketers, film stars, industrialists likely to figure on guest list

RAM TEMPLE CEREMONY: Cricketers, film stars, industrialists likely to figure on guest list

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Dec 07, 2023 06:38 AM IST

The Trust is sending invites to 7000 people, including 3000 VVIPs and 4000 seers for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and seers from all parts of the country are likely to figure on the guest list finalised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony to be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)
The under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT File Photo)

The long list of invitees is likely to include cricket legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Sachin Tendulkar, ace batter Virat Kohli, actor Amitabh Bachchan, leading industrialists, including former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among others, and yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The Trust is also likely to invite Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, known for playing the roles of Lord Ram and Mata Sita, respectively, in Ramanand Sagar’s epic television serial Ramayan (1987) that was beamed by national broadcaster Doordarshan and became a national hit.

The Trust is sending invites to 7000 people, including 3000 VVIPs and 4000 seers for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief guest at the event, will perform the final ritual at the Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum at around 12.15pm during the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Baghwat is likely to share the stage with the prime minister.

“The Trust is also trying to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.

“The Trust will also invite families of kar sevaks who lost their lives in the Ram Mandir movement. Invitations are also being sent to scientists, judges, writers and poets,” Rai added.

All four Shankaracharyas are likely to be be special guests at the event, according to the Trust.

Invitations are also being sent to other saints, religious leaders, former civil servants, ex-Army officers, lawyers and musicians, said the Trust.

Owners of all prominent media houses and journalists are also likely to be invited.

A link will also be shared with the invitees before the ceremony, according to the Trust.

“Once they register with the link, a bar code will be generated. This bar code will act as the entry pass,” Trust member Anil Mishra said.

The invitation letter reads: “You are aware that after a long struggle, the construction work of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is in progress , and on - Paush Shukla Dwadashi - Vikram Samvat 2080, Monday, 22 January 2024, the new idol of Ramlala will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum. It is our strong desire that you be present in Ayodhya on this auspicious occasion to witness the consecration and enhance the dignity of this great historical day.”

