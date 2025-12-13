Ram temple’s second anniversary on December 31: Flags to be hoisted atop seven shrines

Weeks after the Dharma Dhwaj (saffron flag) was hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on the Ram temple’s spire on November 25, flags will be hoisted atop seven sub-temples built in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to mark the second anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on December 31 as ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’. The Dhwarma Dhwaj was hoisted at the Ram temple on November 25. (FILE PHOTO)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise the framework for the Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations.

The seven smaller temples on which flags will be hoisted are dedicated to Shiva, Surya, Ganpati, Hanuman , Bhagwati, Annapurna and Sheshavatar. The final touches and decoration work has been completed at these shrines.

According to information received from Trust sources, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to be the chief guests at the Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony. They may jointly hoist flags on the spires of seven sub-temples. Rituals will begin at the main Ram temple from December 27.

The design of flags to be hoisted on the spires of sub-temples has already been finalised.

The meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, held every third month, will take place on Saturday. Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra will review the progress of construction works at the Janmabhoomi complex with the executing agencies at another meeting on Sunday. Trust members will also participate in this meeting, said Anil Mishra, a trustee.