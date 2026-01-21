Ram temple trust chief hospitalised in Lucknow after health deteriorates

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday after his health deteriorated due to an intestinal infection. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (File)

According to hospital officials, the 87-year-old seer was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition, suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, which doctors said was caused by an intestinal infection. He had reportedly not been consuming adequate food or water for the past four to five days, leading to concerns of dehydration and physical weakness.

He was initially treated in the emergency ward, following which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after an initial assessment.

Medanta Hospital has constituted a team of senior doctors to oversee his treatment. The medical team includes Dr Dilip Dubey, Dr Abhay Verma, a specialist in gastrointestinal diseases, and Dr Rakesh Kapoor, a urology specialist. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is currently undergoing treatment under their supervision, the hospital said in its medical bulletin.

The seer had reportedly been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea since Monday night.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, he was examined in Ayodhya by Dr SK Pathak, a retired physician from Shri Ram Hospital, who advised that he be shifted immediately to Lucknow for advanced medical care and close monitoring.

According to sources close to the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had not consumed food for the past 36 hours before being shifted to Lucknow.

After an initial assessment, arrangements were made to transfer him to Medanta Hospital under medical supervision. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is a senior spiritual leader and has been closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for several decades.