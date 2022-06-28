Ramayan campus to come up in Ayodhya after Ram temple
Lucknow: The next big project of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is likely to be a ‘Ramayan campus’ where people may get a feel of the Ramayan era.
For this mega project, the Trust requires 500 to 1000 acres of land and has started searching for it.
In the proposed Ramayan campus, there will be miniature forms of Ayodhya, Janakpur, Dandakaranya forest, Lanka, river Ganga and even sea.
According to the Trust, the purpose of the project is to make devotees, especially children, get a feel of the Ramayan era when they arrive on the campus.
However, work on this project would start only after completion of the Ram temple, as per the Trust.
Construction of the Ram temple is underway and the Trust has set a deadline of December 2023 for opening the sanctum sanctorum to devotees.
“The Trust has funds for this mega project. But it will only start after the Ram temple is constructed,” said a member of the Trust.
However, acquiring land for the project in Ayodhya will not be an easy task.
“Such a huge piece of land will only be available on the outskirts or in rural areas. Availability of land will be the main issue in rolling out this project,” said a member of the Trust.
The Trust has also suggested that state governments construct Yatri Niwas of their respective states in Ayodhya.
According to Trust member Dr Anil Mishra, the Trust has requested all state governments to approach thew Uttar Pradesh government for land for construction of Yatri Niwas.
The Trust would also approach the state government on this issue, Mishra added.
Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari in May this year had laid foundation stone of six national highway projects in Ayodhya of ₹8698 crore, including ring road and 84- kosi parikrama marg.
The union government has declared 84 kosi parikrama marg as national highway and ₹4000 crore will be spent on this project alone
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
