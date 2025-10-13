Ramayana comes alive on Ayodhya’s flyovers this Deepotsav

This Deepotsav, not only the ghats of Ayodhya but also the walls and flyovers in temple town will welcome visitors with magnificent scenes from the Ramayana and stunning artistic 3D paintings. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is illustrating various episodes from the Ramayana through paintings and murals on the city’s major flyovers. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The city’s flyovers are being transformed into vibrant canvases, bringing the epic to life through creative visuals that capture the spirit of the Ramayana, adding a unique cultural touch to the festive celebrations.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is illustrating various episodes from the Ramayana through paintings and murals on the city’s major flyovers.

Scenes such as the birth of Ram Lalla, his exile, the slaying of Ravana, and the reunion of Ram and Sita have been vividly brought to life through artistic paintings and murals. The artwork is a collaborative effort showcasing the talents of both local and national-level artists who have contributed to depicting these iconic moments on the city’s flyovers and walls.

The 3D paintings are being created on the walls of flyovers and bypasses near Saadatganj, Naka, Devkali, and the Saket Petrol Pump areas.

Local artists, along with experts, are carrying out the project. The walls of Ayodhya have become a symbol of the cultural brilliance of the festival of lights this year. Scenes from the Ramayana are depicted on the walls of the city’s main roads, temples, and public spaces.

Scenes such as Hanuman’s burning of Lanka, the dialogue between Rama and Lakshman, and the abduction of Sita have been vividly depicted on the walls and flyovers of the city.

Ashwani Pandey, vice chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, said the divine figures carved on Ramnagari’s flyovers and roads are making this year’s festival of lights even more special. The areas around the Ram Temple have been beautifully decorated, where the blend of lamplight and artistic depictions offers a truly enchanting sight. These figures represent Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, and the ancient culture of Ayodhya.

Decorative lights adorn streets

LUCKNOW The streets of Ayodhya will be adorned with lamp-shaped decorative lights this Deepotsav, enhancing the beauty of the temple town and elevating the spiritual grandeur of this holy city.

A 13-kilometer stretch of Ram Path, extending from old Faizabad town up to Lata Chowk, has been decorated on both sides of the road with lamp-shaped lights.

The rows of unique lamp-shaped lights on Rampath, Dharampath, Janmabhoomi Path, Hanuman Garhi Marg, and the roads around the Saryu riverbank will captivate visitors.

From the city’s entrance gates to Ram Ki Paidi, decorative lamp-shaped lights have created a festive atmosphere this Deepotsav. Jayendra Kumar, municipal commissioner of Ayodhya municipal corporation, stated that this year’s theme is “Ayodhya, the City of Light and Devotion.”

Special LED lamps and thematic lights installed at various locations unify the entire city, illuminating Ayodhya with the light of Ram’s name, enhancing the spiritual ambiance and cultural grandeur during the festival of lights