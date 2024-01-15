Ramotsav 2024: Slew of cultural performances in Ayodhya from today

Artistes from various states will perform during cultural programmes in Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti . The performances will be held at various locations, including Ram Ki Paidi, Dharm Path, Tulsi Udyan, Circuit House, Saket College, etc. The events will introduce the cultural theme of the new Ayodhya. A replica of the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir made by Prafulla Mategaonkar, in Nagpur, Sunday. (PTI)

According to the press release of the state government, from January 15, renowned spiritual speaker Devkinandan Thakur will narrate Ram Katha at Ram Katha Park. The Kathawill run until January 23, between 11 AM to 2 PM. As per the dirfectives of chief minister, continuous Ram Katha has been organized from January 8. It will feature different narrators each week, allowing devotees to listen to various versions of the epic. From January 8 to 14, Shri Chinmayanand Bapu narrated the Ram Katha .

At Ram Ki Paidi, Shailesh Bhagwat from Maharashtra will play the ‘shehnai’, Harsh Vardhan (also from Maharashtra) will play the ‘sarangi’ and Shashwat Mandal from Delhi will present devotional songs.

Anuj Mishra will perform ‘Kathak’ , Jyoti Srivastava will perform ‘Odissi ’ and Anjana Jha and Surbhi Shukla will present ‘Kathak’. Meenu Thakur will mesmerize the audience at Ram Ki Paidi with ‘Kuchipudi ’.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the organization of cultural programmes at public places. As part of this, on Makar Sankranti, near Saket Petrol Pump, a bhajan programme by Shashikant Dubey will be held while Ayodhya’s Shitala Prasad Verma will present Faruwahi folk dance.

On Dharm Path, Rajesh Gaud from Ayodhya will perform a Kaharwa dance. Sweta Singh from Gonda will present bhajans and folk songs.

At Ramghat Halt, Rama Prajapati will perform ‘Badhawa’ dance and Manavendra Das and Manas Das will present devotional songs. Near Saket College, Sultanpur’s Dayashankar Pandey will present an Avadhi folk song and Prakriti Yadav will perform a folk dance.

At Parag Dairy, Mukesh Kumar will present the ‘Faruwahi’ folk dance. On the Tulsi Udyan stage, Jhansi’s Seetaram Kushwaha will sing bhajans and Ashok Kumar from Jaunpur will present folk songs. Omprakash Sharma from Prayagraj will play the ‘shehnai’.