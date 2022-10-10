Rana Safvi: Looking forward to writing on Lucknow but kuch doosre andaaz main

Author Rana Safvi, widely known for her books on Delhi, is looking forward to penning a book on Lucknow where she has lived during school days.

“I hail from Aligarh, live in Delhi but have studied in La Martiniere College, Lucknow. My father was in a transferable job and my maternal grandparents resided here, so I completed my schooling here. Many ask me that while I have written so much on Delhi but why not on Awadh! I think a lot of work has already been done on the city. My latest book on Sufism also has a Lucknow-connect. However, I have few things in mind about the city — karungi, par kuch doosre andaaz mein,” she tells.

Safvi has recently come up with a book In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India. Nowadays, she is on a small break from writing.

“For at least few months, due to my spondylitis, I am on a break and trying things that does not require me to sit in front of the laptop. Also, I like to write only when something comes from inside and then I start my research,” she tells during a book signing session held in Lucknow.

She shares that her latest book explores Sufism in a wider perspective.

“Sufism is known for its inclusive nature as well as ethics for love, compassion, devotional music, art and architecture. I have weaved in facts, popular legends, ancient history and living traditions that I witnessed during my research and travel,” she shares.

Author Rana Safvi during the launch of her book In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India at Universal Booksellers in Lucknow.

A lot has been already written about Sufism so what more does her book offers? “It’s about what is Sufism in a broad context and how it did spread in India. It’s research on why people visit dargahs! People of all faith visit dargahs and in their own personal way connect with the divine. They come with a belief that it’s a sacred place, has spiritual energy and with a belief that their dua (prayer) will be fulfilled. So, while travelling all over the country to various dargahs, I have tried to throw some light on that,” tells the author of The Forgotten Cities of Delhi.