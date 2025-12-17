Rashtra Prerna Sthal: Ahead of inauguration by PM Modi on December 25, Yogi reviews preparations in Lucknow

: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in the state capital on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site on Wednesday and reviewed preparations for the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an inspection at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal site in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

Located in the city’s Basant Kunj area, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal is dedicated to national icons, including Vajpayee, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure foolproof security, smooth traffic management and timely completion of all pending works.

Stressing that there should be no lapses, he instructed officials to further strengthen fencing around the premises. He also asked the administration to put in place a well-planned parking system to prevent congestion and ensure hassle-free movement of visitors and dignitaries on the day of the event. Clear route diversions and proper signage, he said, must be finalised well in advance.

Adityanath also inspected the museum complex at the Prerna Sthal and instructed authorities to complete curation and finishing work within the stipulated timeline.

He directed officials to maintain high standards of sanitation across the entire area, especially in view of the expected large turnout. He also took note of the ongoing painting work on the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Lucknow Development Authority vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar informed the chief minister that the painting would be completed within two days, while the curation work would be finished two days before the inauguration. He added that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation would arrange sanitation services, temporary toilets and drinking water facilities on the day of the event.

Officials briefed the chief minister on the detailed programme for December 25. The prime minister will first unveil the statues of Mookerjee, Upadhyaya and Vajpayee and pay floral tributes. Tricolour balloons will be released to mark the occasion.

The prime minister will then inaugurate the museum at the site and visit galleries and courtyards dedicated to the three leaders. An orientation room will showcase their life journeys through audio-visual presentations. He will also visit the Bharat Mata Courtyard, the Deendayal Upadhyaya Deepak Courtyard, the Sudarshan Chakra Courtyard and other exhibition spaces on the first floor displaying memorabilia linked to the national icons.