Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Rashtra Prerna Sthal opens doors to public

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 09:08 pm IST

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials said the decision came after continuous public demand and large gatherings outside the gates since the inauguration day.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Vasant Kunj area was opened to visitors on Monday afternoon, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the memorial on December 25 to mark former PM Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal (File Photo)
“People had been coming continuously since the inauguration, asking for entry. Although cleaning and finishing work is still underway, we decided to allow limited access,” said an LDA official, requesting anonymity.

Currently, visitors can access only the open grounds and statue area. The museum and other sections remain closed until January 1, with full access dependent on completion of remaining work.

Officials confirmed that ticket vending machines have arrived but are yet to be installed, suggesting the current free entry may be temporary.

On the first day, visitors showed enthusiasm, with the 65-foot-tall statues drawing attention. “We were told entry is free for a few days, so we decided to stop by. The place looks grand and impressive,” said Aakash Agrawal, 23, a Daliganj resident who visited while travelling to Dubagga.

Officials expect footfall to rise once the museum and remaining sections open in the new year.

