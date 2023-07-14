Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RBI’s climate meet highlights importance of collective effort

RBI’s climate meet highlights importance of collective effort

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 14, 2023 07:41 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized a symposium on climate risk and sustainable finance in Lucknow, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in addressing climate risks and promoting sustainable finance. The keynote address by the deputy governor highlighted the need for a multi-pronged approach involving various stakeholders.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Lucknow, organised a symposium on ‘Climate risk and sustainable finance’, in Lucknow, on Friday. The event was organised in the backdrop of the climate-related initiatives of the RBI and the theme ‘Towards a Green and Clean India’ of the recently published report ‘Currency and Finance Report: 2022-23’.

A speaker at the RBI symposium Climate risk and sustainable finance in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)
A speaker at the RBI symposium Climate risk and sustainable finance in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

The report outlines the risks posed by climate change to the country’s macro-fiscal prospects and the range of policy options available to mitigate climate risks. Balu Kenchappa, regional director, RBI, Lucknow, emphasised the importance of collective efforts in addressing climate risks and promoting sustainable finance.

The highlight of the symposium was the keynote address by M Rajeswara Rao, deputy governor, RBI, which was followed by an informative panel discussion on the topic. Rao stressed the urgent need to move towards a sustainable and low-carbon future and the need for a multi-pronged approach involving governments, private sector entities, financial institutions and civil society organisations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out