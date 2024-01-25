close_game
R-Day function in Delhi: Lucknow resident Sqn Ldr Toolika Rani invited as guest of honour

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 25, 2024 09:02 AM IST

A high tea with the minister of information and broadcasting is also on the list of probable programmes.

Lucknow resident Squadron Leader Dr Toolika Rani has been invited as guest of honour to the 75th Republic Day function in Delhi. She has received an invitation letter from the additional director, Prasar Bharati, ministry of information and broadcasting, to witness the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Squadron Leader Dr Toolika Rani (HT File Photo)
Squadron Leader Dr Toolika Rani (HT File Photo)

“The government of India has invited some eminent people of the country as the guests of honour. It’s a matter of pride that I’m amongst them. In addition, the guests will be taken on a tour of the places of national significance on January 27 and 28,” she said.

A high tea with the minister of information and broadcasting is also on the list of probable programmes. She said that the conveyance and stay of the guests has been arranged by the government in the five-star Hotel Ashoka.

Sqn Ldr Rani is an ex-Indian Air Force Officer, mountaineer, international motivation speaker (TEdx), award-winning author, and an assistant professor of history. With 25 mountaineering and trekking expeditions in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia, and Africa, she is the first woman from Uttar Pradesh to climb Mt. Everest, and the first Indian woman to unfurl the tricolour on Asia’s highest volcano in Iran, Mt. Damavand.

During her 10 years of service in the Indian Air Force as an administrative officer and outdoor military training instructor, she has imparted outdoor training to hundreds of officers, including India’s first three female fighter pilots.

An inspiration for the youth and women, Sqn Ldr Rani has been felicitated with 19 awards including the Rani Laxmi Bai Veerta Puruskar by Uttar Pradesh government and Global Woman Award from FICCI.

