Real treat for theatre lovers

Theatre lovers in the state capital are witnessing a month-long event 30 Days, 30 Plays Comedy Festival. With around 150 artistes and technicians and the entire set of 30 Hindi comedy plays, being directed by theatre veteran Sangam Bahuguna. The plays are being staged at the Sant Gadge Auditorium of UP Sangeet Natak Academy. Team of play Under Secretary with director Sangam Bahuguna at UP Sangeet Natak Academy (HT Photo)

The organisers are looking forward to set a Guinness World Records after securing a place in India Book of Records for holding maximum number of plays in a row. “Yes, we have worked exceptionally hard to bring up this fest with a difference. A number of veteran actors, theatre stalwarts, directors and writers from the state have come forward to support us. We wanted government from across states to back us in this endeavour, let’s hope for the best. As of now, we have submitted all requisites for the record books and now we await the response which will be favourable for sure.”

Bahuguna shares that it was not easy to plan and execute the fest at such scale as it had limitations like only comedy stories by Hindi playwrights will be part of the list. The organiser is happy that the theatre lovers of the city are turning up in large numbers to enjoy plays like Under Secretary, Gaj Fut Inch, Dulari Bai, Honeymoon and Panchnama along with others.

“When you have plays from writers like Bhartendu Harishchandra, KP Saxena, Mani Madhukar, Daya and Prakash Sinha to name a few then we know that audience would like to be part of the history that is being made,” says the founder of Manchkriti Samiti. Comdey play Mastmaula, by Delhi’s known playwright Jayvardhan, will be staged on Wednesday. Rakesh Manjul’s play Kehiye Huzoor Kaisi Rahi entertained Luckno-wites to the fullest on Tuesday. The playwright himself was present at the fest and also addressed the audience.